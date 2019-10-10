Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.10.19: A Jammed Packed Thursday

Bill and Wendy enjoying their Zollipops. (WGN Radio)

Comedian and actor Harland Williams joins us in-studio. Pinball historian Roger Sharpe talks about the 35th Annual Pinball Expo. Tim Ryan and Jennifer Gimenez bring by their friend George Jung famously known as “Boston George.” He is the inspiration behind the 2001 Johnny Depp movie, “Blow.” Plus, Dean Richards reviews “Gemini Man” & “The Addams Family”.

