A Nightmare Re-imagined: Composer Joseph LoDuca revisits “The Evil Dead” with an all-new score

Posted 5:03 AM, October 10, 2019, by , Updated at 01:55AM, October 10, 2019
Nick Digilio’s Graveyard Shift Tour – Studio A and Traffic Central

Emmy-award winning composer Joe LoDuca joins Nick Digilio to discuss his re-imagined score for the 80s horror classic, The Evil DeadLoDuca talks about his origins opening for Bob Seger and Ted Nugent in his hometown of Detroit and how he approached re-working his original film score.

See the new 4K restoration of The Evil Dead featuring Joseph LoDuca’s new score this Friday and Saturday at Midnight at the Music Box Theatre.

