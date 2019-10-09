× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/9/19: The NBA’s Chinese Market, Bye Bye CEOs & Chicago Wins Another Award

Steve Bertrand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from how the influences of the Hong Kong protests are making their way into Western businesses to Chicago gaining another business accolade for FDI.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Jeanne Whalen, Business Reporter at Washington Post, followed up on the drama in the Chinese market of the NBA and how other U.S. business are being attracted to the Asian market despite tense international relations.

Segment 2: (At 10:31) Andy Challenger, VP at Challenger, Gray & Christmas, checked in on the executives in the business world with news on yet another month of CEO’s exiting their positions at a record pace.

Segment 3: (At 16:17) Quentin Fottrell, Personal Finance Editor at MarketWatch, shared some of his perspective on reader questions, like what someone should do if their spouse plans of leaving their wealth to their mother after they die…

Segment 4: (At 24:40) Frank Sennett, Director of Digital Strategy at Crains’s, boasted about Chicago being one of the hottest spots in the country for foreign direct investments (FDI) and Mayor Lori Lightfoot is planning on keeping it that way.