West Suburban Community Pantry Presents the 8th Annual Chefs' Culinary Challenge

Bill and Wendy welcome food-loving expert Dane Neal! Every other Wednesday, Dane joins the show to talk about the world of food. This week, Laura Coyle and Jina Boerman from the West Suburban Community Pantry joined the show to talk about the history of the food pantry and the 8th Annual Chefs’ Culinary Challenge. For more information about the Chefs’ Culinary Challenge, click on the link here.

