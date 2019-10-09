× Toys ‘R’ Us is making a comeback just in time for the holiday season

The toys are back in town! That’s right. The Toys “R” Us brand is being revived by Target Corporation and Tru Kids Brands just in time for the holiday season. WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow joins the show Bill and Wendy show to share the latest details.

