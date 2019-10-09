FILE- In this July 30, 1996, file photo, a woman pushes a shopping cart over a graphic of Toys R Us mascot Geoffrey the giraffe at the Toys R Us store in Raritan, N.J. Toys R Us CEO David Brandon told employees Wednesday, March 14, 2018, that the company's plan is to liquidate all of its U.S. stores, according to an audio recording of the meeting obtained by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Daniel Hulshizer, File)
Toys ‘R’ Us is making a comeback just in time for the holiday season
The toys are back in town! That’s right. The Toys “R” Us brand is being revived by Target Corporation and Tru Kids Brands just in time for the holiday season. WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow joins the show Bill and Wendy show to share the latest details.
