× The Top Five@5 (10/09/19): CTU addresses school overcrowding with 8 days left before potential strike, President Trump slams Steve Kerr over China stance, Rod Stewart crashes a wedding, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, October 9th, 2019:

With eight days left until a potential strike, the Chicago Teachers Union held a press conference to address overcrowding. Sam Wachs, the fan who was escorted out of an NBA exhibition game at the Wells Fargo Center because he brought in several “Free Hong Kong” signs explains on The Sean Green Show why he did it. Rod Stewart crashes a couple’s wedding in Las Vegas, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3687098/3687098_2019-10-10-011338.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!