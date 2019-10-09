The Top Five@5 (10/09/19): CTU addresses school overcrowding with 8 days left before potential strike, President Trump slams Steve Kerr over China stance, Rod Stewart crashes a wedding, and more…

Posted 8:35 PM, October 9, 2019, by

Rod Stewart poses for a portrait on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018 in New York to promote his tour and upcoming album, "Blood Red Roses." (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP)

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, October 9th, 2019:

With eight days left until a potential strike, the Chicago Teachers Union held a press conference to address overcrowding. Sam Wachs, the fan who was escorted out of an NBA exhibition game at the Wells Fargo Center because he brought in several “Free Hong Kong” signs explains on The Sean Green Show why he did it. Rod Stewart crashes a couple’s wedding in Las Vegas, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.