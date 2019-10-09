× The Opening Bell 10/9/19: Understanding The College Financial Aid Game

College is a time of exploration, higher learning and increased financial responsibility for students. Steve Grzanich focused on the financial deadlines that parents and kids should be aware off with John Hupalo (CEO and Co-founder of Invite Education) while also touching on the plans that students and parents should have to play the game when it comes to college financial aid. (At 15:20) Michael Gelphman (Founder of Dare Mighty Things) then previewed this year’s upcoming conference that is set to inspire thinkers, creators, students and professionals to spark a new idea in their respective industries.