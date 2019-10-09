The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.09.19: Medline responds, student loan application season, South Side Pitch

Posted 3:46 PM, October 9, 2019
John Williams

John Williams

John Williams starts the show sharing Ellen DeGeneres’s response to critics online of her socializing with President George W. Bush at the Dallas Cowboys game. Then, Medline Spokesman Jesse Greenberg responds to yesterday’s interview with Waukegan Representative Rita Mayfield, who said the sterilization plant is to blame for the lymphoma diagnoses in her district. Debt Relief Lawyer Rae Kaplan then explains whether a parent or student should apply for student loans. Finally, two contestants of the South Side Pitch, an Institute for Justice event, share about their entrepreneurial creations with John.

