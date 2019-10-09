× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.09.19 | Director of the Chicago Marathon & Blackhawks Star Forward, Patrick Kane

On this episode, Steve starts the show with the Top 6 at 6 followed by Attorney, Karen Conti, to discuss some legal issues on subpoenas and National Bullying Prevention Month. “President Trump” calls in to talk about the second whistleblower. Later Director of the Chicago Marathon, Carey Pinkowski joins in studio to talk about the upcoming race. Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment including Ronan Farrow’s new book “Catch and Kill”, which includes allegations of sexual misconduct about former NBC News anchor, Matt Lauer. Plus Blackhawks Star Forward, Patrick Kane talks about the first home game of the season against the San Jose Sharks and how loyal Chicago fans are and much more! Also Ji talks about her Neighborhood Eats segment and Roe joins the show in the final hour.

