× Spamalot keeps ‘em Laughing at Mercury Theater; In the Heights keeps ‘em Smiling at The Miracle Center; Equus keeps ‘em Holding Their Breath at The Edge Theater

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with three great shows on Chicago stages. First up, Spamalot at Mercury Theater Chicago brings the madcap humor of Monty Python to the stage in a fresh presentation of this Broadway hit. Lead actors Jonah Winston (King Arthur) and Meghan Murphy (Lady of the Lake) join director Walter Stearns to talk about another hit show with an interesting fact about the costumes you won’t want to miss! The show runs until December 29th with tickets at: www.mercurytheaterchicago.com.

Then, (at 18:32 into the show), In the Heights takes the stage at the Miracle Center. Lin Manuel Miranda’s first hit show will wow audiences with the blend of local talent, powerful choreography and voices that will have you standing and cheering. Founder Mary Santana and Director of Communications Vanessa Torres talk about the mission of the Miracle Center and the hope and dreams it brings to a community in need. You only have until October 26th (Fridays and Saturdays only) to catch this show with tickets at www.themiraclecenter.org.

Finally, (beginning at 32:54 into the program) the leading cast members and director of Peter Shaffer’s Equus talk about this powerful drama being presented now at the Edge Theater on North Broadway. This classic play was most recently brought back to Broadway with Daniel Radcliffe, now brings Sean William Kelly to the lead role of Alan Strang, a young troubled teen who has multiple issues related to relationships, sex and more. Actor Rian Jairell plays psychologist Martin Dysart who, while addressing the needs of his patient, has numerous concerns in his own life that come to the front of the play. This complicated and emotional play is directed by Derek Bertelson, and is a not to be missed production playing thru October 27th. Tickets at: astonrep.com.

A week of great theater to see in Chicago so jump into the podcast and enjoy!