Roe Conn Full Show (10/09/19): Northwestern Medicine’s Dr. Alam explains why video-games are addictive, Chris Boden plays #NewsOrRuse, and more…

Posted 8:39 PM, October 9, 2019, by , Updated at 08:16PM, October 9, 2019

Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes present the Top Five@5 (Photo: Mike Pokryfke)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, October 9th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley breaks down the Chicago Inspector General’s full report on the shooting death of Laquan MacDonald by officer Jason Van Dyke; As Chicagoland prepares for the first 30 degree temps of the fall season, Lou ‘Mr. Fix-It’ Manfredini offers tips for firing up your furnace for the first time this season; Dr. Danesh Alam, addiction psychiatry specialist & Medical Director at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, discusses what parents can do if they are worried their kids are addicted to video-games like ‘Fortnite’; Executive producer/co-host of Showtime’s ‘The Circus: Inside The Wildest Political Show On Earth’ Mark McKinnon explains why he thinks Joe Biden’s days as the Democratic front-runner are numbered; The Top Five@5 features more developments in the NBA/China saga; Joe Farina from Armand’s Victory Tap talks about carbo-loading for the Chicago Marathon; Chicago Blackhawks pre/post game host Chris Boden plays #NewsOrRuse; And Chicago Tribune’s Ally Marotti has an update how Illinois’ march toward recreational marijuana.

