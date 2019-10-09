× Planned Parenthood of Illinois President and CEO Jennifer Welch on the decision to pull out of the federal Title X program

Jennifer Welch, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois, joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss Planned Parenthood of Illinois’ decision to leave the Title X program. Jennifer talks about what Title X is, why they ultimately decided to withdraw from receiving Title X funds, the broad range of services Planned Parenthood of Illinois provides for people, the amount of patients that Planned Parenthood of Illinois serves and and what the future now holds for Planned Parenthood of Illinois.

