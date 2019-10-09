CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 18: Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates against the Detroit Red Wings during a preseason game at the United Center on September 18, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Patrick Kane on the Home Opener, New Teammates, and the Power Play
Blackhawks star forward, Patrick Kane, joined the Steve Cochran show one day before the team reopens the United Center for their first home game of the season against the San Jose Sharks. Patrick talked about how great the Chicago fans are, what it’s like playing on a line with new teammate, Alex Nylander; and discussed power play strategy with Steve.