Northwestern Medicine's Dr. Jim Adams explains why your child should be vaccinated for whooping cough

The official doctor of the Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes, Chief Medical Officer and SVP of Northwestern Memorial Healthcare Dr. Jim Adams joins the show to discuss several cases of whooping cough that have been confirmed at two schools in the northern suburbs. Also, Dr. Adams discusses CVS and Walgreens’ decision to stop selling the heartburn medicine Zantac.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3684725/3684725_2019-10-01-011625.64kmono.mp3

