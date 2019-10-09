Northwestern Medicine’s Dr. Jim Adams explains why your child should be vaccinated for whooping cough

Posted 7:36 PM, October 9, 2019, by , Updated at 08:14PM, September 30, 2019

Dr. Jim Adams Chief Medical Officer and SVP of Northwestern Northwestern Medicine

The official doctor of the Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes, Chief Medical Officer and SVP of Northwestern Memorial Healthcare Dr. Jim Adams joins the show to discuss several cases of whooping cough that have been confirmed at two schools in the northern suburbs. Also, Dr. Adams discusses CVS and Walgreens’ decision to stop selling the heartburn medicine Zantac.

