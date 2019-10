× Neighborhood Eats | Kie-Gol-Lanee

On this episode of Neighborhood Eats, Ji talks about a traditional Oaxacan restaurant, Kie-Gol-Lanee, that recently made the prestigious Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand list that recognizes “high-quality food at a reasonable price.”

Kie-Gol-Lanee is located at Uptown’s Little Vietnam neighborhood, 5004 N. Sheridan Rd.

Read Ji’s Chicago Sun Times article here