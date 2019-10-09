× Mark Carman Full Show 10.8.19 | Olympian Dotsie Bausch, The College Admissions Scandal, Ellen DeGeneres spreads kindness, and Sportscaster Bruce Miles

Mark Carman is behind the microphone for tonight’s Nightside! We have a jam packed show diving into the top news of the day surrounding the college admissions scandal and what it means for the common man as opposed to their celeb counterparts. Then, Mark speaks to famed Sportscaster Bruce Miles about the impact he has had on the world of sports as well as on a young Mark Carman who he influenced throughout the years. And finally, the vegan lifestyle is slowly finding it’s way in to Mark’s life… He brings on two experts in the field to share their insight into the health benefits of going green. Olympian Dotsie Bausch and host of the Awesome Vegans podcast Elysabeth Alfano join the show to discuss the vegan lifestyle as well as the new Netflix film “Gamechangers” which is premiering soon!