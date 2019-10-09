× Lou ‘Mr. Fix-It’ Manfredini on preparing your furnace for a Chicago winter: “Having your furnace or boiler inspected professionally, is the best $100-$125 you’re gonna spend.”

It feels like fall right now in the city, and cooler temperatures are on the way. With temperatures expecting to drop, some areas may see lows in the 40s. Lou ‘Mr. Fix-It’ Manfredini of HouseSmarts Radio heard Saturdays (7a-10a) on WGN Radio joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to give tips on what steps you should take before you turn on your furnace.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3687090/3687090_2019-10-10-005930.64kmono.mp3

