Is ‘Fortnite’ making our kids addicted to video games?

Posted 8:14 PM, October 9, 2019, by , Updated at 08:11PM, October 9, 2019

Fortnite gameplay (courtesy of YouTube)

Dr. Danesh Alam, Addiction Psychiatry & Medical Director at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to explain why more & more kids are becoming addicted to the popular video game ‘Fortnite’, and what signs parents should look for if they suspect their child may be addicted.

