Is ‘Fortnite’ making our kids addicted to video games?
Dr. Danesh Alam, Addiction Psychiatry & Medical Director at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to explain why more & more kids are becoming addicted to the popular video game ‘Fortnite’, and what signs parents should look for if they suspect their child may be addicted.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!