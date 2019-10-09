× Is ‘Fortnite’ making our kids addicted to video games?

Dr. Danesh Alam, Addiction Psychiatry & Medical Director at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to explain why more & more kids are becoming addicted to the popular video game ‘Fortnite’, and what signs parents should look for if they suspect their child may be addicted.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3687092/3687092_2019-10-10-015332.64kmono.mp3

