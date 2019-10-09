× Ireland Meets the Iliad in Michael Hughes’ “Country”

Northern Irish author Michael Hughes joins the Nick Digilio show for a deep dive into his ambitious retelling of Homer’s Iliad, titled Country.

The book transplants the ancient conflict to 1990s Ireland in the waning days of the conflict known as “The Troubles”. Hughes details his inspiration for the novel and why he felt that the ancient Greek poem is a timeless example of military conflict and its effect on those involved.

