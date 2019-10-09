× What does the release of new information regarding the police shooting of Laquan McDonald mean for Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson’s future?

Heather Cherone, Chicago City Hall reporter and Managing Editor of The Daily Line, joins Justin on Extension 720 to talk about the possibility of a Chicago teachers strike next week and the city releasing files from the inspector general’s probe of the fatal Chicago police shooting of Laquan McDonald.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.