× Fan ejected from 76ers game for supporting Hong Kong: “It’s only a delicate issue because the NBA’s business partner doesn’t want people to talk about the bad stuff they’re doing in the world.”

Sam Wachs, says he and his wife were ejected by Wells Fargo Security during a Philadelphia 76ers exhibition game against Guangzhou Loong Lions after he brought in several pro-Hong Kong signs and yelled “Free Hong Kong.” Sam shares his story, why he brought the signs, and why people should be aware of what’s going on in that region.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3687038/3687038_2019-10-09-210038.64kmono.mp3

