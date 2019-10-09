× Extension 720’s Swap Meet: “It always helps if you have something with Disney on it”

It’s back! And better than ever! Greg Flamm aka The DuPage Picker is here to evaluate your collectibles on the Swap Meet! Have you ever wondered how much that old Chicago Bulls poster is worth? How about that vintage Ozzie Guillen bobble-head? Have an old state of Illinois road map? It could be worth something and Greg is here to evaluate it! It’s the Swap Meet!

