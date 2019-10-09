× Dare Mighty Things – Inspiring The World One Speaker At A Time

The annual Dare Mighty Things conference is coming up on October 29th and setting out to inspire attendees to create the next big thing. Steve Grzanich checked in with Michael Gelphman (Founder of Dare Mighty Things) to preview this year’s speaker list that includes two former astronauts, the founder of Siri, a student app competition, and much more. The conference is on October 29th at Chicago’s Orchestra Hall at the Symphony Center.