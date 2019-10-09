× Blackhawks prepare for home opener

by Scott King

@ScottKingMedia

The Blackhawks are back.

After a 9-day stay in Europe that saw an exhibition game in Berlin (3-1 win over Eisbaren Berlin) and the season opener in Prague (4-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers), the Hawks will face the struggling San Jose Sharks for the first game at the United Center for the 2019-2020 season.

“We got to go play smart, simple hockey,” Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews said. “The way we would if we were on a long road trip right now and just take advantage of being comfortable at home.

“I think a lot of the guys on our team are settling into new places with families and it’s nice to play some games here in Chicago.”

The Sharks (0-4-0) have dropped their first four games to start the season after advancing to the Western Conference final and losing to the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues this past summer.

“They’re a veteran team,” Toews said of the visitors. “They played late in the season last year.”

The Blackhawks (0-1-0) begin a 7-game homestand on Thursday.

Injury update

There isn’t a timetable for 2019 #3 overall pick Kirby Dach’s (concussion) return and possible NHL debut.

Calvin de Haan (groin) missed Wednesday’s practice and is unlikely for the home opener.

Connor Murphy (groin) is likely to play on Thursday.

*Follow Blackhawks Crazy on Facebook for everything Blackhawks!

*Subscribe to the Blackhawks Crazy podcast on iTunes!