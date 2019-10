× Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | The home opener is upon us!

Sharks (the San Jose kind) lurk in the background as Thursday’s Blackhawks home opener opponent practice while Chris Boden & Scott King discuss the danger of the layoff & facing a winless team. You’ll also hear from Erik Gustafsson and the man who oversaw the makeup and installment of the United Center’s massive new scoreboard – plus your Slapshot questions for the guys via Twitter.