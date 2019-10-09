× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.9.19: Toys “R” Us is back!

Food-loving expert Dane Neal and Laura Coyle and Jina Boerman from the West Suburban Community Pantry joined the show to talk about the 8th Annual Chefs’ Culinary Challenge. Target is bringing back Toys “R” Us just in time for the holiday season. WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow gives us the inside scoop on that. Plus, Bill and Wendy discuss the most common regrets among people over 50.

