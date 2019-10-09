× Automatic berths in the Paralympics are at stake at this year’s Chicago Marathon

Paralympian (2004 Silver Medalist) and University of Illinois Wheelchair Track Head Coach Adam Bleakney joins Justin on Extension 720 to talk about the upcoming Chicago Marathon and how some para-athletes will be competing for a slot on Team USA at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Coach Bleakney talks about having the Olympic trials in Chicago, the advantages of having the trials at the Chicago Marathon, the deep field that will be competing for a slot on Team USA, what is going through an athletes mind when they are preparing for this event, how the sport has changed through the years, if making the paralympics is the ultimate goal for the athletes he coaches, the evolution of the wheelchair and what we should look forward to at the race this Sunday.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.