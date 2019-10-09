× After Hours W/ Rick Kogan | 10.06.19

Halloween is quickly approaching. What better way to enjoy the spooky than with a good suspense novel. Author Raymond Benson joins Chicago Tribune’s Rick Kogan in the Skyline Studios to talk about his latest suspense novel, “Blues in the Dark.” The Hollywood crime drama is set in the 1940s and present day tackles racism, sexism, and murder.

“Blues in the Dark” will be published on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Find out more about Raymond and other book or pre-order a copy of “Blues in the Dark” here.

Author Dusty Sang and his wife Joyce join the conversation inside the studio as they discuss “Insights III: An Art Exhibition Creativity and the Bipolar Brain,” the third art competition of the “Insights” series for artists living with Bipolar Disorder.

“Insights III,” is hosted by the Ryan Light Sang Bipolar Foundation. For more information visit ryanlightsangbipolarfoundation.org.

The art exhibition competition will be held Oct. 24-26, 2019, at the Zolla/Lieberman Gallery, 325 W. Huron Street, Chicago. It is free to the public.

Opening Night Reception – Oct. 24

Open to the Public (Free) – Oct. 25 from 10am-5:30pm and Oct. 26, from 11am-5pm.

Plus, author Greg Doolin pops in the studio to talk more about his novel “Apache Dunes,” how he began writing novels,

