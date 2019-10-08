× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/8/19: Hi-Hop Connections, Restoration Ministries, & Professional Soccer at Soldier Field

Steve Bertrand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from the market performance on Wall Street with Jon Najarian to a pair if thrift stores in the south suburbs that brings in nearly two million dollars a year.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Jon Najarian, Contributor at CNBC & Co-founder of Najarian Family Office, sorted through the smattering of news that causing the market to flounder today, but the conversation found it’s way back home when Steve wondered if Boeing is too big to fail.

Segment 2: (At 11:24) Kelly Leonard, Host of Getting To Yes And…, shined the spotlight on the Executive Director of the Inner-City Muslim Action Center and learned about how their vastly different upbringings shared one common denominator…hip-hop.

Segment 3: (At 17:19) Todd Schultz, CEO of Restoration Ministries, & Liz Rolden, General Manager of The Restoration Ministries Thrift Stores, shared the story of the business that uses its profits to support adult rehabilitation facilities.

Segment 4: (At 26:23) Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, explained how Chicago’s professional team is saying goodbye to Bridgeview’s SeatGeek Stadium and hello to the Near South Side’s Soldier Field.