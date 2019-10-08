× Tuesday Evening Quarterback with Bears Insider Adam Hoge: “One legitimate touchdown drive is not a formula for winning in the NFL”

It’s a special Tuesday edition of the “Monday Evening Quarterback!” Tonight, Justin and WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge break down the Bears disappointing 24-21 loss to the Oakland Raiders in London. Adam and Justin talk about the success the Raiders had running the ball on the Bears defense, how the Raiders were able to control Khalil Mack, the atrocious performance by the offense in the first half of the game, why Mitch Trubisky needs to come back and play better when he does, how the Bears are getting bailed out by the great play from WR Allen Robinson, the continuing problems of the offensive line, Tarik Cohen’s role in the offense, the awful production coming from the TE position, when we will see Mitch Trubisky, Taylor Gabriel and Akiem Hicks back on the field and the chance we some personnel changes during the bye week.

