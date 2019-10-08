True Crime | “Second City Sinners”; The mind is a terrible thing…

Posted 1:19 AM, October 8, 2019, by , Updated at 01:21AM, October 8, 2019

On tonight’s edition of WGN Nightside, it’s True Crime with Bill Kresse and Dr. David Golland! They tackle stories of crime and fraud; take a look at the origin of the famous saying: “The mind is a terrible thing to waste” and the role it played in Dr. Golland’s book, “A Terrible Thing To Waste”.

Federal Court Reporter for the Chicago Sun Times and Author Jon Seidel joins them as well to talk about his latest book, “Second City Sinners” and some of the rare Chicago cases that the book examines.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.