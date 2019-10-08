× The Opening Bell 10/8/19: As The CTU Strike Looms, Here’s Some Union History…

The Chicago Teacher’s Union is threatening to walk off the job on October 17th if they can’t reach a deal with the city, but how come these strikes seem to come in cycles? Steve Grzanich looked into the backbone that has made up a large portion of the Midwest workforce for decades with Rosemary Feurer (Associate Professor of History at Northern Illinois University) to gain more understanding about why these workers strike and what makes those in power hold out. (At 17:16) Kelvin Coleman (Executive Director of The National Cyber Security Alliance) then reminded consumers about the do’s and dont’s when it comes to staying safe online during National Cybersecurity Awareness Month.