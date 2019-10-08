× The Great Chicago Fire: Historian and urbanologist Max Grinnell looks back at one of Chicago’s pivotal moments

Max Grinnell is an historian, geographer and urbanologist who studies the many ways that cities change and grow and the stories of the people who saw it all. He joins Nick Digilio on the anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire to look at the causes, effects and myths surrounding one of Chicago’s defining events that shaped the identity of the city and its people.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)