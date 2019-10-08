× #TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: Say Farewell to Instagram’s Following tab, PlayStation 5 confirmed for 2020, Pizza-Making Robots, and more

Bill and Wendy chat with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey! Every Tuesday, Bridget joins the show to talk about the latest in technology. This week, Sony has confirmed the PlayStation 5 will be released before the holidays in 2020. Bridget gives us more details on what we can expect from Sony’s next-gen console. Instagram is saying goodbye to the following tab. And, Seattle startup called Picnic has created a pizza-making robot that assembles custom pizzas with little human intervention.

