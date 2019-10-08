× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.08.19 | Steve is Back from Prague!

On this episode, the crew welcomes back Steve after spending the last week in Prague for the Chicago Blackhawk’s season opener. The Kids of the Week, Philip Baker, Brett Hannafan and Anthony Hartman are join in studio to show off their cool invention, ScootKnees. Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment, and Paul Coyte, British broadcaster talks politics with Steve and also missing him at the airport in London. Plus Bears insider Adam Hoge and Orion Samuelson join in the last hour.

