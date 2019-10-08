× Staying Safe During National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Every year, cyber criminals find new ways to breach personal devices and find personal information online. October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month and Kelvin Coleman (Executive Director of The National Cyber Security Alliance) wants to help consumers stay safe. Steve Grzanich learned about this year’s theme, “Own IT. Secure IT. Protect IT.” and how to secure our devices. Phones, tablets, smart thermostats, and even cars are some of the devices that could be susceptible for bad actors to gain valuable information.