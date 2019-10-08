× Nick Digilio 10.8.19 | Sports with Kevin Powell, Urbanologist Max Grinnell, Products We Wish Would Come Back

Hour 1:

+ Sam Raimi announces more “Evil Dead” on the way

+ Sports Roundup with WGN’s Kevin Powell

Hour 2:

+ Urbanologist Max Grinnell on the anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire

+ Products We Wish Would Come Back

Hour 3:

+ Products We Wish Would Come Back (cont.)

Hour 4:

+ Products We Wish Would Come Back (cont.)

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)