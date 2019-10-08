Nick Digilio 10.8.19 | Sports with Kevin Powell, Urbanologist Max Grinnell, Products We Wish Would Come Back
Hour 1:
+ Sam Raimi announces more “Evil Dead” on the way
+ Sports Roundup with WGN’s Kevin Powell
Hour 2:
+ Urbanologist Max Grinnell on the anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire
+ Products We Wish Would Come Back
Hour 3:
+ Products We Wish Would Come Back (cont.)
Hour 4:
+ Products We Wish Would Come Back (cont.)
