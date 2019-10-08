× Extension 720 with Jon Hansen Full Show 10-7-19

Tonight on Extension 720! Jon Hansen is in for Justin Kaufmann again! Jon chats with The Voice contestant Katie Kadan about the blues, her full length album and her experience being on Team Legend. The Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter Senior Manager of Education and Community Volunteers Hadi Finerty joins Jon next. To close out the show, Loren Williams , a program manager with Sunshine Enterprises and Taneka Pernell, a financial coach from NLEN talk about L.I.S.C. (Local Initiatives Support Corporation).

