× Do you have the tools you need to make your business thrive?

Dr. Loren Williams , a program manager with Sunshine Enterprises and Taneka Pernell, a financial coach from NLEN talk about L.I.S.C. (Local Initiatives Support Corporation) chat with Jon Hansen on Extension 720. Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) facilitated a partnership, between the North Lawndale Employment Network (NLEN) and Sunshine Enterprises’ Community Business Academy (CBA) — a 12-week program that gives entrepreneurs the tools they need to make their businesses thrive. Each week of the program offers a new insight, such as marketing, bookkeeping, cash flow and more — with the third week focusing on personal finances and building individual credit.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.