Dave Eanet & WGN Radio present Croatia & Slovenia Adventure

10-day Private Group Journey, departing Chicago on July 3, 2020 and traveling Dubrovnik to Zagreb

Departure: Departs from Chicago on July 3, 2020. $4,099.00 per person, including round-trip air from Chicago O’Hare on Lufthansa and all departure and government taxes and fuel surcharges. Single supplement is additional $738.*

Accommodations:

Dubrovnik – 2 nights, 4-Star Lacroma, or Argosy, or Lapad Hotel Split – 1 night, 4-Star Atrium Hotel Plitvice – 1 night, 3-Star Jezero Hotel Bled – 2 nights, 4-Star Park Hotel, or Rikli Balance Hotel Zagreb – 2 nights, 4-Star Westin, or Sheraton



Inclusions:**

English-speaking tour director throughout

Breakfast daily, except day of arrival

5 three-course dinners

Luxury coach for transfers and sightseeing

Half-day guided walking tour in Old Dubrovnik

Admission to the Rector’s Palace in Dubrovnik

Sightseeing tour in Split

Admission to Diocletian’s Palace, a UNESCO site

Visit Plitvice Lakes National Park

Visit Opatija

Visit the Caves in Postojna

Sightseeing tour in Bled

Admission to Bled Castle

Walking tour in Ljubljana

Sightseeing tour in Zagreb

Admission to the Cathedral in Zagreb

Hotel porterage of one suitcase per person

Portfolio of documents

24-hour emergency customer service while in Europe

For more information contact: Steve Bertrand at 847-606-6065 or steve@stevebertrandtravel.com

*Terms and Conditions: This is a Private Group Journey based on a minimum of 25 passengers to operate. Rates are per person based on double occupancy. Departure taxes and fuel surcharges are included. Single supplement is additional $738. Air inclusive rates are subject to availability and are based on departure from Chicago O’Hare on Lufthansa. Special seat assignments on request basis only. Air carrier charges a supplement for special seat assignment requests. Not eligible for accrual of frequent flyer points/mileage. Child/infant discounts not available. Above mentioned hotels are subject to change. Cancellations/Changes: Fares are non-refundable.

**IMPORTANT: This tour includes walking tours. To enjoy this tour, you should be in good health and able to walk reasonable distances, often over unpaved and uneven surface.

Itinerary:

DAY 1 (JULY 3) – USA / DUBROVNIK: Fly overnight on your transatlantic flight from Chicago to Dubrovnik, Croatia. Dinner is served and in-flight entertainment is provided.

DAY 2 (JULY 4) – ARRIVE IN DUBROVNIK, CROATIA: You will be met at the airport and transferred to your hotel. Tonight, join your travel director for a welcome dinner. (D)

DAY 3 (JULY 5) – DUBROVNIK SIGHTSEEING & FREE TIME: Take a walking tour with a local guide this morning. See the Bell Tower Clock, Orlando’s Column, and Sponza Palace, and visit the Rector’s Palace and the Franciscan Monastery with its Pharmacy, one of the oldest in the world. The balance of the day is free to continue discovering Dubrovnik at your own pace, shop or stroll along the city walls. (B)

DAY 4 (JULY 6) – DUBROVNIK / SPLIT: Depart Dubrovnik and travel north along the spectacular Adriatic coast to the city of Split. A sightseeing tour with a local guide features the inner city built around Roman Emperor Diocletian’s Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage Cultural site. See the remnants of Split’s Roman heritage, its Renaissance and Gothic structures, Jupiter’s Temple, the Peristyle and the grand Cathedral. Enjoy dinner this evening. (B/D)

DAY 5 (JULY 7) SPLIT / TROGIR / PLITVICE LAKES: Head to Trogir, center for artistic activities. Scholars from around the world gather here to study and paint. Then, turn inland and travel to spectacular Plitvice Lakes National Park. Have your camera ready on a guided walking tour around several of the lower lakes. Enjoy the scenery of this natural wonder of 16 terraced lakes surrounded by thickly wooded mountains and lush vegetation. Enjoy dinner tonight in your hotel.(B/D)

DAY 6 (JULY 8) – PLITVICE LAKES / OPATIJA / POSTOJNA, SLOVENIA / BLED: Return to the coast and travel along the beautiful bay of Kvarner to its popular resort, Opatija. After some free time, journey north to Postojna, home to one of the largest caves in Europe. Tour the fantastic subterranean world by miniature electric train. Afterwards, continue to Bled, set in the Julian Alps. Enjoy dinner in your hotel. (B/D)

DAY 7 (JULY 9) – BLED SIGHTSEEING & FREE TIME: An Alpine lake surrounded by high peaks, Bled was “discovered” by travelers in the middle of the 19th-century. Since then, a small town of hotels, villas and restaurants has developed around the lake, turning Bled into a lively, all seasons resort. A sightseeing tour features the town and the lake shore, and visits imposing Bled Castle, perched on a high cliff above the lake. The balance of the day is free. Perhaps take an optional excursion to visit the small island in the middle of the lake, browse through the shops and boutiques, or just relax and enjoy the enchanting scenery. (B)

DAY 8 (JULY 10) – BLED / LJUBLJANA / ZAGREB, CROATIA: Leave the mountains and head to Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia. See the main sights on a walking tour. Visit the old city center with the open-air Central Market, the Three Bridges, Baroque Town Hall and Robba’s Fountain. Then, continue to Zagreb, Croatia’s capital city. Dinner in hotel. (B/D)

DAY 9 (JULY 11) – ZAGREB SIGHTSEEING & FREE TIME: This morning, enjoy a city tour with a Local Guide featuring St. Mark’s Church, St. Catherine’s Church, the Cathedral, the Parliament and the Government Palace. The rest of the day is at leisure to explore the winding streets of the old town, do some last-minute shopping, sit back in a café and sip a glass of Croatian wine or take an optional excursion to see the countryside. (B)

DAY 10 (JULY 12) – DEPART ZAGREB: After breakfast, you will be transferred to the airport for your flight back to the States. (B)

