Common Ground Foundation is using mentoring to help keep Chicago's youth off the streets

Leslie Pappas, Executive Director of the Common Ground Foundation, joins Justin on Extension 720 to talk about what Chicago needs most: Young leaders. Leslie talks about Common Ground Foundation‘s goal of providing inner-city youth with mentoring and college preparation programs, the way they are able to empower students to help achieve their goals, how they make sure their mentors aren’t out of touch with today’s students, the role the private sector plays in supporting Chicago’s youth, why Chicago is a good match for the Common Ground Foundation, the skill set she brings to the Common Ground Foundation and what Common wants the foundation to accomplish in his hometown.

