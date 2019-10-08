× Chicago’s first lady Amy Eshleman on the 10-year anniversary of YOUmedia and the importance of after-school programs for Chicago’s youth

Youmedia co-founders Amy Eshleman and Nichole Pinkard along with YOUmedia teen librarian Taylor Bayless join Justin on Extension 720 to talk about the 10th anniversary of YOUmedia, the digital learning space at 19 Chicago Public Library locations. Amy, Nichole and Taylor talk about the work that YOUmedia has done over the last decade, where the idea for YOUmedia came from, how they were initially able to get youth in the door, how they are able to keep Chicago youth engaged, the challenge of keeping YOUmedia programs authentic and how me make sure after-school programs are here to stay.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.