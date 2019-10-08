× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.8.19: What’s Alienation of Affection?

Today’s show guests include CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey and WGN Radio’s John Williams. Bill and Wendy talk about elevator safety, Karen Pendleton, the future of virtual reality, alienation of affection, “Teddy Saves America”, and more. Plus, Wendy shares a story with Bill about a North Carolina man who just won a $750,000 lawsuit that he filed against a former friend after stealing his wife.

The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.