Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter Senior Manager of Education Hadi Finerty | "This is why we're fighting"

The Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter Senior Manager of Education and Community Volunteers Hadi Finerty joins Jon Hansen on Extension 720 to talk about the upcoming walk at Soldier Field, what to expect and the latest update on Alzheimers research

The walk will be held on Saturday October 26th at Soldier Field. To sign up go to alz.org/illinois.com.

