Wintrust Business Lunch 10/7/19: Boozeless Cocktails, Lake Point Towers, & Why Aren’t Receipts 100% Digital?

Posted 1:33 PM, October 7, 2019, by , Updated at 01:32PM, October 7, 2019
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Steve Bertrand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from the growing trend of “virgin” craft cocktails to learning about why stores are still issuing paper receipts despite their impact on the environment.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Jim Dallke, Sr. Editor at Chicago Inno, & Katherine Davis, Associate Editor at Chicago Inno, kicked off the show by boasting about how Illinois stands up to the rest of the Midwest when it comes to innovation, a Chicago company that is finding success in the non-alcoholic cocktail market and much more.

Segment 2: (At 14:37) JoAnne O’Brien, President of Lake Point Tower Condominium Association, updated Steve on the legacy of one of Chicago’s most iconic residential buildings, Lake Point Towers.

Segment 3: (At 23:13) Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, explained why in the age of digital communication and consistent innovation, stores continue to issue paper receipts to customers.

 

