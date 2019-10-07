When will Gene & Georgetti Steakhouse reopen?

Posted 7:38 PM, October 7, 2019, by , Updated at 06:34PM, October 7, 2019

PHOTO: Interior of Gene and Georgetti's in Chicago

Tony and Michelle Durpetti, family owners of Gene and Georgetti Steakhouse joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to update the status of their establishment, after a small fire caused the famous restaurant to temporarily close. When will the restaurant open again? What sort of damage did firefighters find?

