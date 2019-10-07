× When will Gene & Georgetti Steakhouse reopen?

Tony and Michelle Durpetti, family owners of Gene and Georgetti Steakhouse joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to update the status of their establishment, after a small fire caused the famous restaurant to temporarily close. When will the restaurant open again? What sort of damage did firefighters find?

