× WGN Radio Theatre #428: The Great Gildersleeve & Obsession

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are; bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for September 22, 2019. First, classic episode of the night will be: “The Great Gildersleeve: Halloween.” Starring: Willard Waterman; (10-31-51). For our final episode of the night we have: “Obsession: Cry Vengeance.” Starring: Barton Yarborough; (05-05-52)

