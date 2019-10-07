Think green at this hotel pop-up geared toward Millennials

The Kimpton Gray Hotel in Chicago’s Loop will present a pop-up hotel later this month geared toward Millennials. The theme is about what they miss most when not at home: green. Carey Malloy, director of brand marketing for Chicago-based Orbitz, says that plants are very important to this generation. Orbitz reached out to the Garfield Park Conservatory to curate the pop-up. The rooms are meant to resemble the conservatory experience. There will be five different rooms in the pop-up hotel running from October 18-20, each with a different theme. For more information, visit orbitz.com/plantpopup.

