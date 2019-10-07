× The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes Full Show 10/07/19 | Miguel Perez Jr’s story on becoming a U.S citizen, O’B breaks down the Bears loss to Oakland, and more…

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley joins the show to preview a DCFS story about children spending the night in city offices. Miguel Perez Jr. shares his incredible story on becoming a citizen after serving in Afghanistan, and being deported. Ed O’Bradovich breaks down the Bears 24-21 loss to the Oakland Raiders. Has Cody Parkey found a new home? A Top 5 @ 5 you don’t want to miss! Finally the owners of Gene and Georgetti’s update Roe and Anna on the status of the restaurant after a small fire.

