The Opening Bell 10/7/19: MATTER Incubator Sharing Its Secret Formula With New York

Healthcare is one of the most important industries to continue to thrive because it literally will keep us alive if it continues to stay ahead of the game. Steve Grzanich sat down with Steven Collens (CEO of MATTER) to learn about the healthcare industry incubator that has roots with 1871, and how Steven is taking the MATTER blueprint to New York and help develop the east coast market. (At 21:00) Carey Pinkowski (Executive Director of The Chicago Marathon) then previewed the 2019 Bank of America Chicago Marathon this year, along with celebrating 30 years of overseeing the event, and shared how he has helped it grow into the citywide event that it is today.